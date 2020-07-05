2623 Calmwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

BEAUTIFUL well maintained single story home with Frisco ISD +Home features 3 BR, 2 BA, study with French doors, formal dining, and spacious family room open to kitchen.+ Lots of upgrades throughout the house with granite c-tops, gas cooktop, light fixtures +Oversized garage with plenty of space+ Master suite boasts bay window w sitting area, large WI closet, garden tub, sep shower and sep vanities +HOA includes Community Pool & Playground+ If you are in the market for a rental home with Frisco ISD this is a must see home!!