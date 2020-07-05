All apartments in Little Elm
2623 Calmwood Drive

Location

2623 Calmwood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL well maintained single story home with Frisco ISD +Home features 3 BR, 2 BA, study with French doors, formal dining, and spacious family room open to kitchen.+ Lots of upgrades throughout the house with granite c-tops, gas cooktop, light fixtures +Oversized garage with plenty of space+ Master suite boasts bay window w sitting area, large WI closet, garden tub, sep shower and sep vanities +HOA includes Community Pool & Playground+ If you are in the market for a rental home with Frisco ISD this is a must see home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Calmwood Drive have any available units?
2623 Calmwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2623 Calmwood Drive have?
Some of 2623 Calmwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Calmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Calmwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Calmwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Calmwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2623 Calmwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Calmwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2623 Calmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Calmwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Calmwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2623 Calmwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2623 Calmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2623 Calmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Calmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Calmwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 Calmwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 Calmwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

