2605 Waterdance Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Wonderful 4 bedroom home plus study a short walking district to school. Upgrades include wood type floors,

fresh paint in 2018 and some new carpet in 2018 plus special touches such as crown molding and good light fixtures in a very open flow floorplan. Delightful kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops & ss appliances open to spacious family room with corner fireplace and backyard view. Private master retreat with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs is a LARGE gameroom and 3 large bedrooms with big closets. Enjoy the community and its grade school in the community and its several swimming pools. Great family area! Close to all Frisco amenities and in FRISCO ISD.