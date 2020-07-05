All apartments in Little Elm
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2605 Waterdance Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:51 AM

2605 Waterdance Drive

2605 Waterdance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Waterdance Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Wonderful 4 bedroom home plus study a short walking district to school. Upgrades include wood type floors,
fresh paint in 2018 and some new carpet in 2018 plus special touches such as crown molding and good light fixtures in a very open flow floorplan. Delightful kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops & ss appliances open to spacious family room with corner fireplace and backyard view. Private master retreat with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs is a LARGE gameroom and 3 large bedrooms with big closets. Enjoy the community and its grade school in the community and its several swimming pools. Great family area! Close to all Frisco amenities and in FRISCO ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Waterdance Drive have any available units?
2605 Waterdance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2605 Waterdance Drive have?
Some of 2605 Waterdance Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Waterdance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Waterdance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Waterdance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Waterdance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2605 Waterdance Drive offer parking?
No, 2605 Waterdance Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Waterdance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Waterdance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Waterdance Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Waterdance Drive has a pool.
Does 2605 Waterdance Drive have accessible units?
No, 2605 Waterdance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Waterdance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Waterdance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Waterdance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Waterdance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

