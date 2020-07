2600 Annalea Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A LOT OF SQUARE FOOTAGE FOR THE MONEY AND PET FRIENDLY, NOW IS THE TIME TO SEE THIS HOUSE! HUGE CORNER LOT! WORK IS BEING SCHEDULED AND AS THE WORK IS COMPLETED, THE LEASE PRICE WILL INCREASE. LARGE ROOMS; HUGE MASTER. KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY. THREE LIVING AREAS. ALL BEDROOMS UP. HALF BATH DOWN. NICE PAVE STONE AND LATTICE COVERED PATIO. HOUSE WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED PRIOR TO MOVE IN. COME LOOK NOW, OR WAIT AND COME SEE LATER AFTER WORK IS COMPLETED. CERTIFIED FUNDS REQUIRED.