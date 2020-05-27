2469 Kingsgate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Expect to be impressed - Frisco ISD and a short walk to exemplary schools Just 3 years old - This stunning home has the perfect floorplan. 5 bedrooms - 2 on the first floor with Nailed down hardwoods from the front entry to the Master - 20 ft ceiling in the entry and 12 through out the home -loads of light -neutral paint - granite in the kitchen, SS appliances, granite island- lovely breakfast room and a covered patio to watch the children play. Master is in the rear for privacy and upstairs 3 bedrooms, jack & jiil bath , a media, and a Gameroom . Children will enjoy the community pool , trails for bicycles , and several fully equipped ball fields