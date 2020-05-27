All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2469 Kingsgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2469 Kingsgate Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 5:48 PM

2469 Kingsgate Drive

2469 Kingsgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2469 Kingsgate Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Expect to be impressed - Frisco ISD and a short walk to exemplary schools Just 3 years old - This stunning home has the perfect floorplan. 5 bedrooms - 2 on the first floor with Nailed down hardwoods from the front entry to the Master - 20 ft ceiling in the entry and 12 through out the home -loads of light -neutral paint - granite in the kitchen, SS appliances, granite island- lovely breakfast room and a covered patio to watch the children play. Master is in the rear for privacy and upstairs 3 bedrooms, jack & jiil bath , a media, and a Gameroom . Children will enjoy the community pool , trails for bicycles , and several fully equipped ball fields

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 Kingsgate Drive have any available units?
2469 Kingsgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2469 Kingsgate Drive have?
Some of 2469 Kingsgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 Kingsgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2469 Kingsgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 Kingsgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2469 Kingsgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2469 Kingsgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2469 Kingsgate Drive offers parking.
Does 2469 Kingsgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2469 Kingsgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 Kingsgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2469 Kingsgate Drive has a pool.
Does 2469 Kingsgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2469 Kingsgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 Kingsgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2469 Kingsgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2469 Kingsgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2469 Kingsgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District