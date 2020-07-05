All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2324 Rigging Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2324 Rigging Drive
Last updated October 20 2019 at 6:08 PM

2324 Rigging Drive

2324 Rigging Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2324 Rigging Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Update...$500 decrease in first month's rent with application acceptance by 10/31/2019!

Barely lived in 2017 built beautiful large open concept home in Little Elm, and Exemplary Frisco Schools. 5 bed, 4 full bath, 3644 sqft complete with SS appliances, lots of granite countertops and cabinet space, includes refrigerator and washer/dryer. Master and one bedroom downstairs with large walk-in closets with configurable shelving. Three bedrooms up with media and great room.
Walking distance to hike and bike trails with community access to McCord Park. Close to shopping, restaurants and Lake Lewisville.

Amenities: Alarm System, Cable Ready, Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Patio, Stainless Appliances, Walk-in Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Rigging Drive have any available units?
2324 Rigging Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2324 Rigging Drive have?
Some of 2324 Rigging Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Rigging Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Rigging Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Rigging Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Rigging Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Rigging Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Rigging Drive offers parking.
Does 2324 Rigging Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Rigging Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Rigging Drive have a pool?
No, 2324 Rigging Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Rigging Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 Rigging Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Rigging Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Rigging Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Rigging Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Rigging Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District