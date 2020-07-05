2324 Rigging Drive

Amenities

Update...$500 decrease in first month's rent with application acceptance by 10/31/2019!



Barely lived in 2017 built beautiful large open concept home in Little Elm, and Exemplary Frisco Schools. 5 bed, 4 full bath, 3644 sqft complete with SS appliances, lots of granite countertops and cabinet space, includes refrigerator and washer/dryer. Master and one bedroom downstairs with large walk-in closets with configurable shelving. Three bedrooms up with media and great room.

Walking distance to hike and bike trails with community access to McCord Park. Close to shopping, restaurants and Lake Lewisville.



