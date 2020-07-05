All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

2324 Basswood Drive

2324 Basswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Basswood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
GREENBELT LOT! Nice 2 story home with master down and 3 large secondary bedrooms and a huge game room up, complete with built in bar area. The floor plan is open with granite counter tops in the kitchen with black appliances and breakfast bar that looks on to a family room with corner stone fireplace. The backyard has plenty of room for the kids to play and backs to a greenbelt and walking trail. The master is private and has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient and easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Basswood Drive have any available units?
2324 Basswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2324 Basswood Drive have?
Some of 2324 Basswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Basswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Basswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Basswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Basswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2324 Basswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Basswood Drive offers parking.
Does 2324 Basswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Basswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Basswood Drive have a pool?
No, 2324 Basswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Basswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 Basswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Basswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Basswood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Basswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Basswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

