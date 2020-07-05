2324 Basswood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

GREENBELT LOT! Nice 2 story home with master down and 3 large secondary bedrooms and a huge game room up, complete with built in bar area. The floor plan is open with granite counter tops in the kitchen with black appliances and breakfast bar that looks on to a family room with corner stone fireplace. The backyard has plenty of room for the kids to play and backs to a greenbelt and walking trail. The master is private and has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient and easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.