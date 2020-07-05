All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:01 AM

2167 Oakridge Drive

2167 Oakridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2167 Oakridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Need a fresh breezing at the lake? here is the perfect one for you. 2012 New home close to the lake, adorable floor plan, split bedrooms, granite counter top, 42 inches cabinets, natural color in rooms. Don't miss this valuable home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 Oakridge Drive have any available units?
2167 Oakridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2167 Oakridge Drive have?
Some of 2167 Oakridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 Oakridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2167 Oakridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 Oakridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2167 Oakridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2167 Oakridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2167 Oakridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2167 Oakridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2167 Oakridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 Oakridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2167 Oakridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2167 Oakridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2167 Oakridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 Oakridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2167 Oakridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2167 Oakridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2167 Oakridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

