200 Castleridge Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story duplex is MOVE IN READY! Exterior features a brick elevation, gutters, one car garage and a front covered porch. Step inside to view an inviting living area that opens up to the dining area and the gorgeous Kitchen that has ample cabinets and counter space, elongated breakfast bar, built in microwave and tiled back splash. Upstairs you will find a sprawling Master Suite along with two secondary bedrooms and two full baths! REFRIGERATOR & WASHER- DRYER is included in the lease.