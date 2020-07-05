All apartments in Little Elm
200 Castleridge Drive
200 Castleridge Drive

200 Castleridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

200 Castleridge Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story duplex is MOVE IN READY! Exterior features a brick elevation, gutters, one car garage and a front covered porch. Step inside to view an inviting living area that opens up to the dining area and the gorgeous Kitchen that has ample cabinets and counter space, elongated breakfast bar, built in microwave and tiled back splash. Upstairs you will find a sprawling Master Suite along with two secondary bedrooms and two full baths! REFRIGERATOR & WASHER- DRYER is included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Castleridge Drive have any available units?
200 Castleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 200 Castleridge Drive have?
Some of 200 Castleridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Castleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Castleridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Castleridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Castleridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 200 Castleridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Castleridge Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Castleridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Castleridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Castleridge Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Castleridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Castleridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Castleridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Castleridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Castleridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Castleridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Castleridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

