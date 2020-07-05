1600 Wynfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room pool pool table

Spacious 4-Bedroom Home on Large Corner Lot! Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and undermount sink, ample counter-top space and a wall of cabinets + storage! Kitchen and breakfast area are open to the living room and enjoy a view to the over-sized backyard! Upstairs offers a large game room with plenty of room for entertaining and three large secondary bedrooms. New carpet! New extra large concrete patio slab! Access to clubhouse year-round, basketball courts, pool, and billiard hall. Close to eateries, shopping, and Lake Lewisville!