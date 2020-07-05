All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:40 PM

1600 Wynfield Drive

1600 Wynfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Wynfield Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
pool
pool table
Spacious 4-Bedroom Home on Large Corner Lot! Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and undermount sink, ample counter-top space and a wall of cabinets + storage! Kitchen and breakfast area are open to the living room and enjoy a view to the over-sized backyard! Upstairs offers a large game room with plenty of room for entertaining and three large secondary bedrooms. New carpet! New extra large concrete patio slab! Access to clubhouse year-round, basketball courts, pool, and billiard hall. Close to eateries, shopping, and Lake Lewisville!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Wynfield Drive have any available units?
1600 Wynfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1600 Wynfield Drive have?
Some of 1600 Wynfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Wynfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Wynfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Wynfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Wynfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1600 Wynfield Drive offer parking?
No, 1600 Wynfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Wynfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Wynfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Wynfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Wynfield Drive has a pool.
Does 1600 Wynfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 Wynfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Wynfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Wynfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Wynfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Wynfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

