Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1036 Ponderosa Rdg

1036 Ponderosa Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Ponderosa Ridge, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Stardust Ranch, Located Minutes from Lake Lewisville & Near the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a Open Floor Plan with Oversized Bedrooms,& a Bonus Study or Gameroom Area. Huge Master & Master Bath Features Jetted Tub, Sep Shower, Walk in Closet. Great Oversized Covered Patio & Porch for Entertaining. Community Pool and Park! Little Elm Schools & Dallas Tollway Close By! BRAND NEW CARPET INSTALLED IN MAY 2018. NEW ROOF, SIDING, WINDOW SCREENS, GUTTERS INSTALLED OCT 2017. $20 Monthly HVAC program required. Home is For Sale at $269,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Ponderosa Rdg have any available units?
1036 Ponderosa Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1036 Ponderosa Rdg have?
Some of 1036 Ponderosa Rdg's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Ponderosa Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Ponderosa Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Ponderosa Rdg pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Ponderosa Rdg is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Rdg offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Ponderosa Rdg offers parking.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Ponderosa Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Rdg have a pool?
Yes, 1036 Ponderosa Rdg has a pool.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Rdg have accessible units?
No, 1036 Ponderosa Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Rdg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 Ponderosa Rdg has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Rdg have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1036 Ponderosa Rdg has units with air conditioning.

