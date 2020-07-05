1036 Ponderosa Rdg

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Stardust Ranch, Located Minutes from Lake Lewisville & Near the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a Open Floor Plan with Oversized Bedrooms,& a Bonus Study or Gameroom Area. Huge Master & Master Bath Features Jetted Tub, Sep Shower, Walk in Closet. Great Oversized Covered Patio & Porch for Entertaining. Community Pool and Park! Little Elm Schools & Dallas Tollway Close By! BRAND NEW CARPET INSTALLED IN MAY 2018. NEW ROOF, SIDING, WINDOW SCREENS, GUTTERS INSTALLED OCT 2017. $20 Monthly HVAC program required. Home is For Sale at $269,500.