Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

A place to call home! Perfect 1 story home with open living spaces. Split bedroom floor plan, well maintained, floor tile and carpet in very good conditions. Cozy brick fireplace and plenty of space to host guests in the family room. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom leads to grand master bath with a big walk in closet, separate Tub & Shower. Spacious and fenced backyard.