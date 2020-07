Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to downtown Liberty Hill from this gorgeous home in Central Park! Youll love the quartz counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Impressive light fixtures and beautifully finished concrete floors create the perfect modern farmhouse look. You wont run out of space with the oversized master and exceptionally large closet. Ask about the SHORT TERM lease option with month to month flexibility.