941 Montgomery Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher cable included recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Stunning! Tons of Upgrades! Built by award winning American Legend Homes. 4 bed 3.5 bath beauty with gorgeous features and finishes. Wide open design with incredible natural light. All bedrooms are large enough for king sized beds!!! Tons of storage. Large gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, WHITE custom cabinetry,granite plus large eat-in island. Master down. Moments from walking trails. Enjoy Lantana amenities: multiple pools,tennis, trails, GYM. Quiet community. Yard maintenance outside of fence, security monitoring plus basic cable included in HOA. Great schools! Great price point for Lantana. Very Energy Efficient. See it today.