All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 941 Montgomery Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
941 Montgomery Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

941 Montgomery Way

941 Montgomery Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

941 Montgomery Way, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Stunning! Tons of Upgrades! Built by award winning American Legend Homes. 4 bed 3.5 bath beauty with gorgeous features and finishes. Wide open design with incredible natural light. All bedrooms are large enough for king sized beds!!! Tons of storage. Large gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, WHITE custom cabinetry,granite plus large eat-in island. Master down. Moments from walking trails. Enjoy Lantana amenities: multiple pools,tennis, trails, GYM. Quiet community. Yard maintenance outside of fence, security monitoring plus basic cable included in HOA. Great schools! Great price point for Lantana. Very Energy Efficient. See it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Montgomery Way have any available units?
941 Montgomery Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 941 Montgomery Way have?
Some of 941 Montgomery Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Montgomery Way currently offering any rent specials?
941 Montgomery Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Montgomery Way pet-friendly?
No, 941 Montgomery Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 941 Montgomery Way offer parking?
No, 941 Montgomery Way does not offer parking.
Does 941 Montgomery Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Montgomery Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Montgomery Way have a pool?
Yes, 941 Montgomery Way has a pool.
Does 941 Montgomery Way have accessible units?
No, 941 Montgomery Way does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Montgomery Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Montgomery Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Montgomery Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Montgomery Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District