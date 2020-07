Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Original Highland Home on stunning golf course lot in the master planned community of Lantana. Distinctive crown moulding, 8' solid wood doors, designer lighting. Open concept, gourmet kitchen has granite counters, farm sink, custom cabinets, over-sized island, SS Kitchen Aid appliances and gas cooktop. Spacious Master Suite with granite counters, 1 bedroom plus office down. Office can be 4th bedroom with easy conversion. Bedroom and gameroom up.