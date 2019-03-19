8331 Thatcher Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool garage media room

This luxury listing w pool is tucked away on a par 3 hole. Inside you'll love the new hardwood flooring and neutral paint. Study will host your home office or a great sitting area or music room. Kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, a butler area and walk in pantry. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace w media cabinet to host your tv, etc. 2nd bedroom down, 3 car gar, Gameroom w balcony and private media room. Flex space over the garage can serve as a 5th bedroom, craft room or office. The backyard is a fantastic place to relax and enjoy the saltwater pool w beach style entry, firepit and pergola. Serene setting w treelined golf lot.