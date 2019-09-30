All apartments in Lantana
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:29 PM

798 Ashleigh Lane

798 Ashleigh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

798 Ashleigh Lane, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE FIND in highly desirable LANTANA! SPARKLING CLEAN & IMMACULATELY KEPT home on over-sized GOLF COURSE LOT! RECENT REMODEL in this impressive home with open floor plan and an abundance of natural light. Large master with 2 additional bedroom and an office! Home has granite counters, stainless appliances, beautiful wood-look ceramic tile floors and many updated lighting fixtures! Lease comes with kitchen refrigerator, washer-dryer, and patio furniture. Relax and enjoy the beautiful backyard setting overlooking the 9th hole of the Lantana Golf Course. Charming neighborhood with an impressive amenities, close to excellent shopping and restaurants! Landlord will offer a 24 month lease for $2550. per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 Ashleigh Lane have any available units?
798 Ashleigh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 798 Ashleigh Lane have?
Some of 798 Ashleigh Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 Ashleigh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
798 Ashleigh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 Ashleigh Lane pet-friendly?
No, 798 Ashleigh Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 798 Ashleigh Lane offer parking?
Yes, 798 Ashleigh Lane offers parking.
Does 798 Ashleigh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 798 Ashleigh Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 Ashleigh Lane have a pool?
No, 798 Ashleigh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 798 Ashleigh Lane have accessible units?
No, 798 Ashleigh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 798 Ashleigh Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 798 Ashleigh Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 798 Ashleigh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 798 Ashleigh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

