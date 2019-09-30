798 Ashleigh Lane

Amenities

RARE FIND in highly desirable LANTANA! SPARKLING CLEAN & IMMACULATELY KEPT home on over-sized GOLF COURSE LOT! RECENT REMODEL in this impressive home with open floor plan and an abundance of natural light. Large master with 2 additional bedroom and an office! Home has granite counters, stainless appliances, beautiful wood-look ceramic tile floors and many updated lighting fixtures! Lease comes with kitchen refrigerator, washer-dryer, and patio furniture. Relax and enjoy the beautiful backyard setting overlooking the 9th hole of the Lantana Golf Course. Charming neighborhood with an impressive amenities, close to excellent shopping and restaurants! Landlord will offer a 24 month lease for $2550. per month.