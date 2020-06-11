All apartments in Lantana
460 Bentson Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

460 Bentson Drive

460 Bentson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

460 Bentson Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Fantastic opportunity to live in an awarding community of Lantana with a flexible 6-month lease or 12 month lease. GREENBELT LOT! The front porch welcomes you into an inviting home with a flex space for office situated off the entrance or use as a 4th bedroom. Open kitchen with fridge included and a breakfast bar. Laminate wood floors in the family room with gas start fireplace. Master suite has separate tub and shower, double vanities and walk-in closet. Bedrooms are nice sized. Backyard features covered patio and its overlooking natural greenbelt area. Great master-planned community with 5 pools, tennis courts, workout facility, playgrounds & top-rated schools. Bonus right down the street from Marty B's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Bentson Drive have any available units?
460 Bentson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 460 Bentson Drive have?
Some of 460 Bentson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Bentson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
460 Bentson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Bentson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 460 Bentson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 460 Bentson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 460 Bentson Drive offers parking.
Does 460 Bentson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Bentson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Bentson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 460 Bentson Drive has a pool.
Does 460 Bentson Drive have accessible units?
No, 460 Bentson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Bentson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Bentson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Bentson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Bentson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

