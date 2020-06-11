460 Bentson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

Fantastic opportunity to live in an awarding community of Lantana with a flexible 6-month lease or 12 month lease. GREENBELT LOT! The front porch welcomes you into an inviting home with a flex space for office situated off the entrance or use as a 4th bedroom. Open kitchen with fridge included and a breakfast bar. Laminate wood floors in the family room with gas start fireplace. Master suite has separate tub and shower, double vanities and walk-in closet. Bedrooms are nice sized. Backyard features covered patio and its overlooking natural greenbelt area. Great master-planned community with 5 pools, tennis courts, workout facility, playgrounds & top-rated schools. Bonus right down the street from Marty B's.