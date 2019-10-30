All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 421 Spring Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
421 Spring Creek Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 6:05 PM

421 Spring Creek Drive

421 Spring Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

421 Spring Creek Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Family home in Lantana. Nicely updated Master down and 3 bedrooms up plus a game room/office. Large kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous cabinets, stainless appliances including double oven and gas stovetop. Lots of room for island seating and workspace. Cozy family room with wood floors and fireplace. Lantana amenities include pools, tennis courts, scenic walking trail, canopy & pavilion with built-in grills, work-out facilities.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Spring Creek Drive have any available units?
421 Spring Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 421 Spring Creek Drive have?
Some of 421 Spring Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Spring Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Spring Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Spring Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Spring Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 421 Spring Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 421 Spring Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 421 Spring Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Spring Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Spring Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 421 Spring Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 421 Spring Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Spring Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Spring Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Spring Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Spring Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Spring Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District