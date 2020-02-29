420 Perkins Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Charming 4 Bedroom Beauty!New hardwood flooring throughout main level*Fresh paint throughout*Kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets and a breakfast bar*Private Office with french door entry located on main floor*Spacious secondary bedrooms*Game Room up*Utility Room with shelving*Spacious backyard with a covered patio*Low E Windows*Radiant Barrier*Zoned for Guyer HS*No cats; 1 small dog under 20 pounds will be considered*Close proximity to neighborhood schools*Short distance to neighborhood pools, parks, and Amenity Centers*HOA Fees will be paid by homeowner.