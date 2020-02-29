All apartments in Lantana
420 Perkins Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

420 Perkins Drive

420 Perkins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Perkins Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Charming 4 Bedroom Beauty!New hardwood flooring throughout main level*Fresh paint throughout*Kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets and a breakfast bar*Private Office with french door entry located on main floor*Spacious secondary bedrooms*Game Room up*Utility Room with shelving*Spacious backyard with a covered patio*Low E Windows*Radiant Barrier*Zoned for Guyer HS*No cats; 1 small dog under 20 pounds will be considered*Close proximity to neighborhood schools*Short distance to neighborhood pools, parks, and Amenity Centers*HOA Fees will be paid by homeowner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Perkins Drive have any available units?
420 Perkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 420 Perkins Drive have?
Some of 420 Perkins Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Perkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Perkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Perkins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Perkins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 420 Perkins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Perkins Drive offers parking.
Does 420 Perkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Perkins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Perkins Drive have a pool?
Yes, 420 Perkins Drive has a pool.
Does 420 Perkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Perkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Perkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Perkins Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Perkins Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Perkins Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

