Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:19 PM

1304 Foxglove Circle

1304 Fox Glove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Fox Glove Circle, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This home is a WOW!!! Quiet cul-de-sac location. Charming entry courtyard w- GREAT curb appeal. Study with fireplace. Richly appointed with extensive wood floors on 1st level. Pitched family room ceiling & stone FP w- gas logs.. GORGEOUS kitchen, featuring double ovens, granite countertops, & more. Oversized master down, & the other bedrooms at up. Tiered media adjoins the & game w- wet bar, wine fridge. 3 car split offers plenty of storage. Fireplace and built-in grill on large covered rear patio. ALL yard care included, front & back! Owner pays HOA & you can enjoy all that Lantana has to offer: Pools, gyms, tennis & more!!! One year lease okay, 2 year lease preferred. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Foxglove Circle have any available units?
1304 Foxglove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1304 Foxglove Circle have?
Some of 1304 Foxglove Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Foxglove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Foxglove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Foxglove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Foxglove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Foxglove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Foxglove Circle offers parking.
Does 1304 Foxglove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Foxglove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Foxglove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1304 Foxglove Circle has a pool.
Does 1304 Foxglove Circle have accessible units?
No, 1304 Foxglove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Foxglove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Foxglove Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Foxglove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Foxglove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

