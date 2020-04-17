1304 Foxglove Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This home is a WOW!!! Quiet cul-de-sac location. Charming entry courtyard w- GREAT curb appeal. Study with fireplace. Richly appointed with extensive wood floors on 1st level. Pitched family room ceiling & stone FP w- gas logs.. GORGEOUS kitchen, featuring double ovens, granite countertops, & more. Oversized master down, & the other bedrooms at up. Tiered media adjoins the & game w- wet bar, wine fridge. 3 car split offers plenty of storage. Fireplace and built-in grill on large covered rear patio. ALL yard care included, front & back! Owner pays HOA & you can enjoy all that Lantana has to offer: Pools, gyms, tennis & more!!! One year lease okay, 2 year lease preferred. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.