825 Westover Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities carport parking

Available Now 2-Bedroom + Office, 1-Bath, 2-Car Secure Carport, Fenced Duplex - This two bedroom home, with an extra room which can be used as an office, has just been given fresh paint. The living room, with wood laminate flooring, is complete with a wood burning fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The bedrooms are carpeted and the full bathroom has ceramic tile flooring. The spacious dining room is open to the kitchen which has plenty of cabinet space along with the electric stove/oven and a dishwasher. Cooling and heating is handled with central heat and air.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3401781)