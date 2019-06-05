All apartments in Lancaster
825 Westover Dr
825 Westover Dr

825 Westover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Westover Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available Now 2-Bedroom + Office, 1-Bath, 2-Car Secure Carport, Fenced Duplex - This two bedroom home, with an extra room which can be used as an office, has just been given fresh paint. The living room, with wood laminate flooring, is complete with a wood burning fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The bedrooms are carpeted and the full bathroom has ceramic tile flooring. The spacious dining room is open to the kitchen which has plenty of cabinet space along with the electric stove/oven and a dishwasher. Cooling and heating is handled with central heat and air.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3401781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Westover Dr have any available units?
825 Westover Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 825 Westover Dr have?
Some of 825 Westover Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Westover Dr currently offering any rent specials?
825 Westover Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Westover Dr pet-friendly?
No, 825 Westover Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 825 Westover Dr offer parking?
Yes, 825 Westover Dr offers parking.
Does 825 Westover Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Westover Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Westover Dr have a pool?
No, 825 Westover Dr does not have a pool.
Does 825 Westover Dr have accessible units?
No, 825 Westover Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Westover Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Westover Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Westover Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 Westover Dr has units with air conditioning.

