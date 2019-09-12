819 Tifton Court

Amenities

This amazing home is ready to go! Spacious living rooms, walk-in closets, garden tub, attached garage, tall ceilings, split bedrooms and an upstairs loft for a kids retreat or perfect home office. The house is well appointed and offers storage and two backyards! The driveway has a gate too! This home will not last long.



Near Rosa Parks/Millbrook Elementary, Lancaster Middle & Lancaster High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.