Lancaster, TX
819 Tifton Court
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

819 Tifton Court

819 Tifton Court · No Longer Available
Location

819 Tifton Court, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook

Amenities

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/972093?source=marketing

This amazing home is ready to go! Spacious living rooms, walk-in closets, garden tub, attached garage, tall ceilings, split bedrooms and an upstairs loft for a kids retreat or perfect home office. The house is well appointed and offers storage and two backyards! The driveway has a gate too! This home will not last long.

Near Rosa Parks/Millbrook Elementary, Lancaster Middle & Lancaster High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

