619 S Dallas Ave

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Studio Apartment in Lancaster Historic District - Property Id: 260631



Single-person semi-furnished studio-apartment apartment in Lancaster's historic district - just 25 minutes from downtown Dallas. Property backs up to a city park with walking trail, creek, and sports facilities. One block from the Lancaster Golf Course and 5 minutes from Cedar Valley College.



Recently updated, the unit is located behind a detached garage and features a private entrance, combined living / sleeping space, separate kitchen, and bath. Includes internet and all utilities, except electricity. Designated parking space and shared washer / dryer use are also included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260631

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804908)