All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 619 S Dallas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
619 S Dallas Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM

619 S Dallas Ave

619 South Dallas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

619 South Dallas Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75146
Lancaster Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Studio Apartment in Lancaster Historic District - Property Id: 260631

Single-person semi-furnished studio-apartment apartment in Lancaster's historic district - just 25 minutes from downtown Dallas. Property backs up to a city park with walking trail, creek, and sports facilities. One block from the Lancaster Golf Course and 5 minutes from Cedar Valley College.

Recently updated, the unit is located behind a detached garage and features a private entrance, combined living / sleeping space, separate kitchen, and bath. Includes internet and all utilities, except electricity. Designated parking space and shared washer / dryer use are also included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260631
Property Id 260631

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 S Dallas Ave have any available units?
619 S Dallas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 619 S Dallas Ave have?
Some of 619 S Dallas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 S Dallas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
619 S Dallas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S Dallas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 619 S Dallas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 619 S Dallas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 619 S Dallas Ave offers parking.
Does 619 S Dallas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 S Dallas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S Dallas Ave have a pool?
No, 619 S Dallas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 619 S Dallas Ave have accessible units?
No, 619 S Dallas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S Dallas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 S Dallas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 S Dallas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 S Dallas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District