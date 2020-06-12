619 S Dallas Ave

Amenities
Studio Apartment in Lancaster Historic District - Property Id: 260631
Single-person semi-furnished studio-apartment apartment in Lancaster's historic district - just 25 minutes from downtown Dallas. Property backs up to a city park with walking trail, creek, and sports facilities. One block from the Lancaster Golf Course and 5 minutes from Cedar Valley College.
Recently updated, the unit is located behind a detached garage and features a private entrance, combined living / sleeping space, separate kitchen, and bath. Includes internet and all utilities, except electricity. Designated parking space and shared washer / dryer use are also included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260631
Property Id 260631
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5804908)