619 Canvas Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This spacious two-story home is amazing and ready for you and the family! Tall gorgeous ceilings, windows surround the home bringing in beautiful natural light, stunning wood flooring and recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen offers a large pantry, stainless steel appliances, island and ample amount of cabinet space. The master suite features dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. All guest bedrooms are located on the second story, while the master is on the first. Don't forget about the big back yard with the covered patio! This home is perfect for entertaining guests. MUST see!