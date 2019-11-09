All apartments in Lancaster
619 Canvas Lane
619 Canvas Lane

619 Canvas Court · No Longer Available
Location

619 Canvas Court, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
This spacious two-story home is amazing and ready for you and the family! Tall gorgeous ceilings, windows surround the home bringing in beautiful natural light, stunning wood flooring and recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen offers a large pantry, stainless steel appliances, island and ample amount of cabinet space. The master suite features dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. All guest bedrooms are located on the second story, while the master is on the first. Don't forget about the big back yard with the covered patio! This home is perfect for entertaining guests. MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Canvas Lane have any available units?
619 Canvas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 619 Canvas Lane have?
Some of 619 Canvas Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Canvas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
619 Canvas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Canvas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 619 Canvas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 619 Canvas Lane offer parking?
No, 619 Canvas Lane does not offer parking.
Does 619 Canvas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Canvas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Canvas Lane have a pool?
No, 619 Canvas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 619 Canvas Lane have accessible units?
No, 619 Canvas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Canvas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Canvas Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Canvas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Canvas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

