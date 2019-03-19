509 Arbor Lane

This property offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a study or den that can be enjoyed as a 4th bedroom if needed. New carpet flooring throughout the home. Extra storage space with shed in the large fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
