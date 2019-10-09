2738 Gant Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home. This cute 3 bedroom home with 1 bathroom and a 3-car detached garage/workshop. Home has beautiful, refinished hardwoods and easy to clean ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. House is within walking distance of J.A Dewberry Park!



Home also has a dishwasher, whole house fan for economical cooling in fall and spring, New AC unit and insulation have been installed.



Ceiling fans & mini blinds provided. Washer/Dryer connections



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:

1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.

2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No multiple arrests in last 10 years.

3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.

4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.

5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON-OR-BEFORE_ move in.