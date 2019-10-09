All apartments in Lancaster
2738 Gant Dr

2738 Gant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2738 Gant Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home. This cute 3 bedroom home with 1 bathroom and a 3-car detached garage/workshop. Home has beautiful, refinished hardwoods and easy to clean ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. House is within walking distance of J.A Dewberry Park!

Home also has a dishwasher, whole house fan for economical cooling in fall and spring, New AC unit and insulation have been installed.

Ceiling fans & mini blinds provided. Washer/Dryer connections

____________________________________________________________________
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No multiple arrests in last 10 years.
3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON-OR-BEFORE_ move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 Gant Dr have any available units?
2738 Gant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2738 Gant Dr have?
Some of 2738 Gant Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 Gant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Gant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Gant Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2738 Gant Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2738 Gant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2738 Gant Dr offers parking.
Does 2738 Gant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 Gant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Gant Dr have a pool?
No, 2738 Gant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2738 Gant Dr have accessible units?
No, 2738 Gant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 Gant Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 Gant Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2738 Gant Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2738 Gant Dr has units with air conditioning.

