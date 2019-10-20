All apartments in Lancaster
260 Rolling Hills Place
260 Rolling Hills Place

260 Rolling Hills Place · No Longer Available
Location

260 Rolling Hills Place, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Are you wanting something lots of space? This is the townhome for you. 2 living areas all bedrooms up stairs with 2 huge walk in closets. New flooring and carpet. 2 covered carport. Walling distance from Elementary School. Lancaster ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Rolling Hills Place have any available units?
260 Rolling Hills Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 260 Rolling Hills Place have?
Some of 260 Rolling Hills Place's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Rolling Hills Place currently offering any rent specials?
260 Rolling Hills Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Rolling Hills Place pet-friendly?
No, 260 Rolling Hills Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 260 Rolling Hills Place offer parking?
Yes, 260 Rolling Hills Place offers parking.
Does 260 Rolling Hills Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Rolling Hills Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Rolling Hills Place have a pool?
No, 260 Rolling Hills Place does not have a pool.
Does 260 Rolling Hills Place have accessible units?
No, 260 Rolling Hills Place does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Rolling Hills Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Rolling Hills Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Rolling Hills Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Rolling Hills Place does not have units with air conditioning.

