Are you wanting something lots of space? This is the townhome for you. 2 living areas all bedrooms up stairs with 2 huge walk in closets. New flooring and carpet. 2 covered carport. Walling distance from Elementary School. Lancaster ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 260 Rolling Hills Place have any available units?
260 Rolling Hills Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 260 Rolling Hills Place have?
Some of 260 Rolling Hills Place's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Rolling Hills Place currently offering any rent specials?
260 Rolling Hills Place is not currently offering any rent specials.