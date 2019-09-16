1327 Vermont Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 4 Bedroom, 2bath home is ready for you with plenty of square footage with Elevated ceilings, flowing floorplan with open Kitchen, plus open patio out back for entertaining. Come and See it for yourself and make it your nest.