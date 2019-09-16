All apartments in Lancaster
1327 Vermont Avenue.
Location

1327 Vermont Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75134
Boardwalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
This spacious 4 Bedroom, 2bath home is ready for you with plenty of square footage with Elevated ceilings, flowing floorplan with open Kitchen, plus open patio out back for entertaining. Come and See it for yourself and make it your nest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1327 Vermont Avenue have any available units?
1327 Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1327 Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 1327 Vermont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1327 Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 1327 Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1327 Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1327 Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

