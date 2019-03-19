1044 Pepperidge Drive

Amenities
This home exudes curb appeal and style! A ceiling high brick fireplace greets you upon entry. The kitchen opens to the dining nook with a bay window! The kitchen offers granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package including a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave! Tour this today!
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
Contact us to schedule a showing.