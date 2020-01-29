1034 April Showers Lane

Amenities

Spacious two-story home features stunning new vinyl wood flooring throughout with carpet in all the bedrooms. Master suite is located on the first floor with the other bedrooms on the second, giving you that private space you won't ever want to leave. Cozy brick fireplace in the living room, attached to the open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and bright natural light. This home is equipped with decorative lighting, light neutral colors and a great backyard perfect for entertaining. Hurry because this home won't last long!