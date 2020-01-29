All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1034 April Showers Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1034 April Showers Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:09 AM

1034 April Showers Lane

1034 April Showers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1034 April Showers Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious two-story home features stunning new vinyl wood flooring throughout with carpet in all the bedrooms. Master suite is located on the first floor with the other bedrooms on the second, giving you that private space you won't ever want to leave. Cozy brick fireplace in the living room, attached to the open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and bright natural light. This home is equipped with decorative lighting, light neutral colors and a great backyard perfect for entertaining. Hurry because this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 April Showers Lane have any available units?
1034 April Showers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1034 April Showers Lane have?
Some of 1034 April Showers Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 April Showers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1034 April Showers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 April Showers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1034 April Showers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1034 April Showers Lane offer parking?
No, 1034 April Showers Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1034 April Showers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 April Showers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 April Showers Lane have a pool?
No, 1034 April Showers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1034 April Showers Lane have accessible units?
No, 1034 April Showers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 April Showers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 April Showers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 April Showers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 April Showers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District