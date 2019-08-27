817 Carrie Court

Amenities

Park your boat at your backyard dock or step into Old World charm of a two-story foyer with hand scraped real oak floors and a multi-tiered curving staircase. The warm invitation of the downstairs office fireplace is viewed through glass French Doors. Views of the Italian garden statuary grace the formal dining and front entryway. The expansive patio with fireplace, garden with waterfall and the protected lake cove greet you in the open concept living room, bar, kitchen and family dinning room which are accentuated with curving arches to transition to each space. The living room see-thru fireplace opens to the family dining room. The kitchen boasts two large islands, a planning desk, glass cabinetry, a wine cooler and stainless steel gourmet appliances. The mud room entry is from the Italian Garden into the kitchen. From the family dinning room, step down to the multipurpose Billiards/Den/Office/Bedroom with sliding glass doors to the separate morning patio. A barrel ceiling hallway with an Italian mural lead to the master suit featuring relaxing patio and lake views. The master bath has a dual purpose shower/steam room with multi-head shower, jet whirlpool bathtub and cedar ceiling in the master closet. Upstairs, the Turret room can be used as a library-office combination, a large game room or as an additional bedroom. A built in area provides a entertainment/sitting room serving the other three upstairs bedrooms.



Conveniently located to shopping in Frisco, entertainment at the Star and close proximity to the newly announced PGA headquarters.

