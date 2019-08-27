All apartments in Lakewood Village
Lakewood Village, TX
817 Carrie Court
Last updated August 27 2019 at 9:02 PM

817 Carrie Court

817 Carrie Court · No Longer Available
Location

817 Carrie Court, Lakewood Village, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Park your boat at your backyard dock or step into Old World charm of a two-story foyer with hand scraped real oak floors and a multi-tiered curving staircase. The warm invitation of the downstairs office fireplace is viewed through glass French Doors. Views of the Italian garden statuary grace the formal dining and front entryway. The expansive patio with fireplace, garden with waterfall and the protected lake cove greet you in the open concept living room, bar, kitchen and family dinning room which are accentuated with curving arches to transition to each space. The living room see-thru fireplace opens to the family dining room. The kitchen boasts two large islands, a planning desk, glass cabinetry, a wine cooler and stainless steel gourmet appliances. The mud room entry is from the Italian Garden into the kitchen. From the family dinning room, step down to the multipurpose Billiards/Den/Office/Bedroom with sliding glass doors to the separate morning patio. A barrel ceiling hallway with an Italian mural lead to the master suit featuring relaxing patio and lake views. The master bath has a dual purpose shower/steam room with multi-head shower, jet whirlpool bathtub and cedar ceiling in the master closet. Upstairs, the Turret room can be used as a library-office combination, a large game room or as an additional bedroom. A built in area provides a entertainment/sitting room serving the other three upstairs bedrooms.

Conveniently located to shopping in Frisco, entertainment at the Star and close proximity to the newly announced PGA headquarters.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Carrie Court have any available units?
817 Carrie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood Village, TX.
What amenities does 817 Carrie Court have?
Some of 817 Carrie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Carrie Court currently offering any rent specials?
817 Carrie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Carrie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Carrie Court is pet friendly.
Does 817 Carrie Court offer parking?
No, 817 Carrie Court does not offer parking.
Does 817 Carrie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Carrie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Carrie Court have a pool?
Yes, 817 Carrie Court has a pool.
Does 817 Carrie Court have accessible units?
No, 817 Carrie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Carrie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Carrie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Carrie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Carrie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

