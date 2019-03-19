308 Peninsula Drive

Amenities

Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large yard .37 acre yard in the lakefront town of Lakewood Village with fresh paint, new flooring, new carpets, and the list goes on! Property boasts a huge backyard which will be completely fenced as the fence panels are on order. Lake Lewisville can be viewed from the backyard. Property has a dedicated laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. Quick access to 35 over Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge. Property also has an over-sized garage allowing for plenty of storage! Pets on a case by case basis.