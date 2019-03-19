All apartments in Lakewood Village
Find more places like 308 Peninsula Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood Village, TX
/
308 Peninsula Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Peninsula Drive

308 Peninsula Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

308 Peninsula Dr, Lakewood Village, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large yard .37 acre yard in the lakefront town of Lakewood Village with fresh paint, new flooring, new carpets, and the list goes on! Property boasts a huge backyard which will be completely fenced as the fence panels are on order. Lake Lewisville can be viewed from the backyard. Property has a dedicated laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. Quick access to 35 over Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge. Property also has an over-sized garage allowing for plenty of storage! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Peninsula Drive have any available units?
308 Peninsula Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood Village, TX.
What amenities does 308 Peninsula Drive have?
Some of 308 Peninsula Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Peninsula Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Peninsula Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Peninsula Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Peninsula Drive is pet friendly.
Does 308 Peninsula Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Peninsula Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Peninsula Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Peninsula Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Peninsula Drive have a pool?
No, 308 Peninsula Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 Peninsula Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Peninsula Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Peninsula Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Peninsula Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Peninsula Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Peninsula Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXProsper, TX
Coppell, TXAubrey, TXCelina, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXSanger, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXKrum, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District