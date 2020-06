Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...all the features you would expect and more. Spacious downstairs Master Suite, formal Dining Room and large upstairs Bonus Room. Lake Travis ISD and so many amenities close by! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included. Pet friendly - ask agent for details.