All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 8812 Holt St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, TX
/
8812 Holt St
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:59 PM

8812 Holt St

8812 Holt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8812 Holt Street, Lakeside, TX 76135

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful two bedroom two bath home is ready for you. The entryway opens to a large living area with wood burning fireplace. A well designed kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops. A nice laundry room leads to the garage. At the other end of the home you have two huge bedrooms and two beautifully designed bathrooms with custom tile. An amazing oversized backyard with a huge patio and storage building makes this home a must see. To schedule a showing please go to www.showmojo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Holt St have any available units?
8812 Holt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, TX.
What amenities does 8812 Holt St have?
Some of 8812 Holt St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Holt St currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Holt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Holt St pet-friendly?
No, 8812 Holt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 8812 Holt St offer parking?
Yes, 8812 Holt St offers parking.
Does 8812 Holt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8812 Holt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Holt St have a pool?
No, 8812 Holt St does not have a pool.
Does 8812 Holt St have accessible units?
No, 8812 Holt St does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Holt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8812 Holt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8812 Holt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8812 Holt St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXAzle, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXBenbrook, TXWillow Park, TX
Weatherford, TXAledo, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXBurleson, TXHurst, TXRoanoke, TXSouthlake, TXCleburne, TXDecatur, TXGranbury, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas