This beautiful two bedroom two bath home is ready for you. The entryway opens to a large living area with wood burning fireplace. A well designed kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops. A nice laundry room leads to the garage. At the other end of the home you have two huge bedrooms and two beautifully designed bathrooms with custom tile. An amazing oversized backyard with a huge patio and storage building makes this home a must see. To schedule a showing please go to www.showmojo.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8812 Holt St have any available units?
8812 Holt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, TX.
What amenities does 8812 Holt St have?
Some of 8812 Holt St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Holt St currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Holt St is not currently offering any rent specials.