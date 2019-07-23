All apartments in Lakeside
104 Townes Drive

104 Townes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Townes Drive, Lakeside, TX 76108

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally remodeled home with refinished and stained hardwood flooring throughout. It is located in a quiet area on a large lot that is ready to move right into! It has a HUGE kitchen with all new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, faucets, fixtures, lights, c-tile, both baths have been totally gutted and remodeled too. It also already had new R-14 insulation, radiant barrier, cellulose blown into the attic, all new electrical wiring, newly insulated plumbing & new sheet rock. NO PETS. Buyer to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Townes Drive have any available units?
104 Townes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, TX.
What amenities does 104 Townes Drive have?
Some of 104 Townes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Townes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Townes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Townes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 104 Townes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 104 Townes Drive offer parking?
No, 104 Townes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 104 Townes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Townes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Townes Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Townes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Townes Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Townes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Townes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Townes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Townes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Townes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

