104 Townes Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Totally remodeled home with refinished and stained hardwood flooring throughout. It is located in a quiet area on a large lot that is ready to move right into! It has a HUGE kitchen with all new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, faucets, fixtures, lights, c-tile, both baths have been totally gutted and remodeled too. It also already had new R-14 insulation, radiant barrier, cellulose blown into the attic, all new electrical wiring, newly insulated plumbing & new sheet rock. NO PETS. Buyer to verify all information.