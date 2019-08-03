9638 FM 1283

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2/1 Executive Luxury Suite suitable for full time residence or weekend get a way. Totally remodeled with custom selections throughout including fine wood paneling & flooring, new appliances, new ceramic floor tile & counter tops. Huge master w sitting area and fireplace. Private covered patio. Next to Cutaway Hair Salon owned by Landlord. Parking for car, boat. Also available for live in business w parking & signage available. If for residential/commercial rent increases to $1500 per mo.