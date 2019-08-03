All apartments in Lakehills
Lakehills, TX
9638 FM 1283
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:55 AM

9638 FM 1283

9638 FM 1283 · No Longer Available
Location

9638 FM 1283, Lakehills, TX 78063

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautiful 2/1 Executive Luxury Suite suitable for full time residence or weekend get a way. Totally remodeled with custom selections throughout including fine wood paneling & flooring, new appliances, new ceramic floor tile & counter tops. Huge master w sitting area and fireplace. Private covered patio. Next to Cutaway Hair Salon owned by Landlord. Parking for car, boat. Also available for live in business w parking & signage available. If for residential/commercial rent increases to $1500 per mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9638 FM 1283 have any available units?
9638 FM 1283 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakehills, TX.
What amenities does 9638 FM 1283 have?
Some of 9638 FM 1283's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9638 FM 1283 currently offering any rent specials?
9638 FM 1283 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9638 FM 1283 pet-friendly?
No, 9638 FM 1283 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakehills.
Does 9638 FM 1283 offer parking?
Yes, 9638 FM 1283 offers parking.
Does 9638 FM 1283 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9638 FM 1283 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9638 FM 1283 have a pool?
No, 9638 FM 1283 does not have a pool.
Does 9638 FM 1283 have accessible units?
No, 9638 FM 1283 does not have accessible units.
Does 9638 FM 1283 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9638 FM 1283 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9638 FM 1283 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9638 FM 1283 does not have units with air conditioning.
