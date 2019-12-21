All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

6607 Lakeside Drive

6607 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3-2-2 in Lake Worth! 2018 updates include new HVAC, ducts, lighting, floors, cabinets, appliances, doors, plugs, outlets & more! Open layout, spacious rooms, granite countertops, wonderful flooring...this home has it all! 19x13 family room has a lovely fireplace with extended hearth. Dining area has bay windows & decorative lighting. Open kitchen has designer tile, gorgeous granite & upgraded stainless appliances. Master retreat has a large walk-in closet & private bath with granite, beautiful tiled shower & a skylight for natural illumination. Nice sized bedrooms, decorative fixtures, pretty colors, covered porch, covered patio...this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
6607 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6607 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 6607 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 6607 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6607 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 6607 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 6607 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6607 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6607 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6607 Lakeside Drive has units with air conditioning.

