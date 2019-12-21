6607 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3-2-2 in Lake Worth! 2018 updates include new HVAC, ducts, lighting, floors, cabinets, appliances, doors, plugs, outlets & more! Open layout, spacious rooms, granite countertops, wonderful flooring...this home has it all! 19x13 family room has a lovely fireplace with extended hearth. Dining area has bay windows & decorative lighting. Open kitchen has designer tile, gorgeous granite & upgraded stainless appliances. Master retreat has a large walk-in closet & private bath with granite, beautiful tiled shower & a skylight for natural illumination. Nice sized bedrooms, decorative fixtures, pretty colors, covered porch, covered patio...this one won't last long!