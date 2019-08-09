All apartments in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, TX
6348 Longhorn Herd Lane
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:47 AM

6348 Longhorn Herd Lane

6348 Longhorn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6348 Longhorn Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Beautiful One Story 2019 New Construction built by Antares Homes. Move-In-Ready, short walk to new elementary school. This 3 bedroom, 2 baths exquisite home with a study and two dining areas on a large corner lot. Open and spacious floorplan with split secondary bedrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter, 42-inch cabinets, and bronze fixtures. The family room overlooks the large backyard and offers a wood-burning cast stone fireplace. Master bath has a separate shower, tub, and double vanity area, other upgrades include Routenda, covered porch and patio, wood fence with metal posts, gutters and full sprinkler system. Easy access to Hwy 20 minutes from fine dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane have any available units?
6348 Longhorn Herd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane have?
Some of 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6348 Longhorn Herd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane offers parking.
Does 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane have a pool?
No, 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane have accessible units?
No, 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6348 Longhorn Herd Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

