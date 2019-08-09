6348 Longhorn Herd Lane

Amenities

Beautiful One Story 2019 New Construction built by Antares Homes. Move-In-Ready, short walk to new elementary school. This 3 bedroom, 2 baths exquisite home with a study and two dining areas on a large corner lot. Open and spacious floorplan with split secondary bedrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter, 42-inch cabinets, and bronze fixtures. The family room overlooks the large backyard and offers a wood-burning cast stone fireplace. Master bath has a separate shower, tub, and double vanity area, other upgrades include Routenda, covered porch and patio, wood fence with metal posts, gutters and full sprinkler system. Easy access to Hwy 20 minutes from fine dining and shopping.