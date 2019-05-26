All apartments in Lake Worth
6313 Canyon Trail
Last updated May 26 2019 at 9:58 AM

6313 Canyon Trail

6313 Canyon Trl · No Longer Available
Location

6313 Canyon Trl, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this one! CONVENIENT location onto Loop820. Highly sought-after Custom Home Neighborhood in Lake Worth with NO HOA! Imagine your guest’s eyes light up as they enter the 12ft foyer of your gorgeous custom home! Over $25k in upgrades! This open-concept floor plan boasts two large, split-living areas. Resting on .32 acre, this home features beautiful wood flooring, casement windows, and a split bedroom layout. The Guest bedroom is large enough to be a second Master. The neighborhood has a city-maintained park! Beautifully renovated in 2016, upgraded kitchen, new paint, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, irrigation system, and more! New Roof coming! Must-see, set up a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6313 Canyon Trail have any available units?
6313 Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6313 Canyon Trail have?
Some of 6313 Canyon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6313 Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6313 Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6313 Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6313 Canyon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 6313 Canyon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6313 Canyon Trail offers parking.
Does 6313 Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6313 Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6313 Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 6313 Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6313 Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 6313 Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6313 Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6313 Canyon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6313 Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6313 Canyon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

