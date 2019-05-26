6313 Canyon Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this one! CONVENIENT location onto Loop820. Highly sought-after Custom Home Neighborhood in Lake Worth with NO HOA! Imagine your guest’s eyes light up as they enter the 12ft foyer of your gorgeous custom home! Over $25k in upgrades! This open-concept floor plan boasts two large, split-living areas. Resting on .32 acre, this home features beautiful wood flooring, casement windows, and a split bedroom layout. The Guest bedroom is large enough to be a second Master. The neighborhood has a city-maintained park! Beautifully renovated in 2016, upgraded kitchen, new paint, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, irrigation system, and more! New Roof coming! Must-see, set up a viewing today!