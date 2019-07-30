All apartments in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, TX
2928 Hiawatha
Last updated July 30 2019 at 1:29 AM

2928 Hiawatha

2928 Hiawatha Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Hiawatha Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
carpet
This home is much more than meets the eye! Enclosed front porch makes for a great mudroom or additional storage! Large living room features built in corner shelving and a pass through window to enormous kitchen. Ceramic tiled floors in kitchen and laminate countertops. Bedrooms are lined up along the hallway; all are carpeted and have decent sized closets. Bathroom features ceramic tile tub surround, pedestal sink and laminate flooring. Small utility room off of kitchen houses washer and dryer connections. Detached garage used for storage. Adjacent lot is included and is wide open! Plenty of room to roam! Minutes from the I35 interchange, this home is nestled away from the hustle and bustle but close to all the important things - entertainment, dining and shopping.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Hiawatha have any available units?
2928 Hiawatha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 2928 Hiawatha have?
Some of 2928 Hiawatha's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Hiawatha currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Hiawatha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Hiawatha pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Hiawatha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 2928 Hiawatha offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Hiawatha offers parking.
Does 2928 Hiawatha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Hiawatha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Hiawatha have a pool?
No, 2928 Hiawatha does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Hiawatha have accessible units?
No, 2928 Hiawatha does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Hiawatha have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 Hiawatha does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Hiawatha have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 Hiawatha does not have units with air conditioning.

