2928 Hiawatha

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This home is much more than meets the eye! Enclosed front porch makes for a great mudroom or additional storage! Large living room features built in corner shelving and a pass through window to enormous kitchen. Ceramic tiled floors in kitchen and laminate countertops. Bedrooms are lined up along the hallway; all are carpeted and have decent sized closets. Bathroom features ceramic tile tub surround, pedestal sink and laminate flooring. Small utility room off of kitchen houses washer and dryer connections. Detached garage used for storage. Adjacent lot is included and is wide open! Plenty of room to roam! Minutes from the I35 interchange, this home is nestled away from the hustle and bustle but close to all the important things - entertainment, dining and shopping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.