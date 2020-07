Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, gated and fenced, private RV for rent. Room alongside for a picnic table, grill, etc. Parking. Right next to beautiful, quiet ranchland with deer to watch. Medina River/Medina Lake access is just a mile down the road. Come and enjoy the peace and tranquility of tiny living in the country!