Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range Property Amenities parking garage

COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME THAT SITS ON LESS THAN AN ACRE. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH AN EXTENDED DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL PARKING. ENTRY HAS HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH A STOVE AND DISH WASHER. TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM HAS CARPET. LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD. HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE JANUARY 15, 2020. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!