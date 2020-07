Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking

This 2 bedroom 2 bath boasts both an extra room to be used as an office or third small bedroom. Updates throughout. Also, has additional large open room on backside of home that could be used as a game room, she shed or man cave. Plenty of covered parking and is walking distance from the neighborhood park and lake front area. This home is located within NBISD.