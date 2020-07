Amenities

dishwasher garage pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home located just across the street from this new neighborhood sections recreation center. You can hear the nice water feature from your front yard. Very peaceful and convenient! Almost like having your own swimming pool! This home includes a refrigerator, sprinkler system and yard maintenance.