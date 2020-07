Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy and charming home tucked away from all the hustle and bustle of the city. This one bedroom one bath home has a flex space that can easily be used as an office. The home is situated on a quiet street and contains a ton of character. Floors have been updated in the main living and dining areas. The bathroom has also been updated with new tile. This home has a large flat yard with a shed and carport.