Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

OVERSIZED, CORNER LOT! Perfect for a growing family! New laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Freshly painted. Kitchen has granite, room for a table, and includes a breakfast bar. Second living area has WBFP and access to large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Master Bedroom also has access to covered patio.