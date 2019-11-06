Rent Calculator
3405 MacArthur Unit B
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3405 MacArthur Unit B
3405 Macarthur Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3405 Macarthur Avenue, Lago Vista, TX 78645
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lago vista 3-2-2 Duplex - Very nice 3bd 2ba 2car garage duplex nice yard built in 2002
(RLNE4035387)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have any available units?
3405 MacArthur Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lago Vista, TX
.
Is 3405 MacArthur Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3405 MacArthur Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 MacArthur Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 MacArthur Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3405 MacArthur Unit B offers parking.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have a pool?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
