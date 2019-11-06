All apartments in Lago Vista
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

3405 MacArthur Unit B

3405 Macarthur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Macarthur Avenue, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lago vista 3-2-2 Duplex - Very nice 3bd 2ba 2car garage duplex nice yard built in 2002

(RLNE4035387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have any available units?
3405 MacArthur Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lago Vista, TX.
Is 3405 MacArthur Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3405 MacArthur Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 MacArthur Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 MacArthur Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3405 MacArthur Unit B offers parking.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have a pool?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 MacArthur Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 MacArthur Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

