La Vernia, TX
126 HILLCREST DR
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

126 HILLCREST DR

126 Hillcrest Dr · No Longer Available
126 Hillcrest Dr, La Vernia, TX 78121

pet friendly
garage
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bd 2 bth convert garage in La Vernia large backyard w/privacy fence. Storage shed to be installed Small town living Short drive to SA. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from add info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or online.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

