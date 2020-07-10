8402 Oakhaven Road

Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage. Large master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Good size spare bedrooms with standard closets. Living room has vaulted ceilings with a lot of natural light and dining area is off of the kitchen. Galley kitchen with washer & dryer, garbage disposal and stove. Refrigerator is not included. Less than one minute to San Jacinto College, Less than 5 minutes to Walmart, Target or Kroger's. A great place to call home with a nice backyard that is completely fenced and includes a shed. Pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Schedule a visit to see this home, won't last long.