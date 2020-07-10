8402 Oakhaven Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Nice 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage. Large master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Good size spare bedrooms with standard closets. Living room has vaulted ceilings with a lot of natural light and dining area is off of the kitchen. Galley kitchen with washer & dryer, garbage disposal and stove. Refrigerator is not included. Less than one minute to San Jacinto College, Less than 5 minutes to Walmart, Target or Kroger's. A great place to call home with a nice backyard that is completely fenced and includes a shed. Pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Schedule a visit to see this home, won't last long.