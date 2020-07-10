All apartments in La Porte
Location

8402 Oakhaven Road, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage. Large master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Good size spare bedrooms with standard closets. Living room has vaulted ceilings with a lot of natural light and dining area is off of the kitchen. Galley kitchen with washer & dryer, garbage disposal and stove. Refrigerator is not included. Less than one minute to San Jacinto College, Less than 5 minutes to Walmart, Target or Kroger's. A great place to call home with a nice backyard that is completely fenced and includes a shed. Pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Schedule a visit to see this home, won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 Oakhaven Road have any available units?
8402 Oakhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 8402 Oakhaven Road have?
Some of 8402 Oakhaven Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 Oakhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
8402 Oakhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 Oakhaven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8402 Oakhaven Road is pet friendly.
Does 8402 Oakhaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 8402 Oakhaven Road offers parking.
Does 8402 Oakhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8402 Oakhaven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 Oakhaven Road have a pool?
Yes, 8402 Oakhaven Road has a pool.
Does 8402 Oakhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 8402 Oakhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 Oakhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8402 Oakhaven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 Oakhaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8402 Oakhaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.

