Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

231 Spencer Landing

231 Spencer Landing East · No Longer Available
Location

231 Spencer Landing East, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with pool located close to 225 Hwy, schools, restaurants and shopping. Plenty of space for entertainment with double living areas, game room up stairs, and spacious master with double closets. completely updated and fully furnished for traveling tenants including appliances fridge, washer and dryer. Home has 4 large bdrms & 2.5 baths. All bedrooms up, Expansive family room & open concept, kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry space, kitchen island & walk-in pantry. Large backyard with pool and no back neighbors & extended patio. Pets are allowed case by case. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Spencer Landing have any available units?
231 Spencer Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 231 Spencer Landing have?
Some of 231 Spencer Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Spencer Landing currently offering any rent specials?
231 Spencer Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Spencer Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Spencer Landing is pet friendly.
Does 231 Spencer Landing offer parking?
Yes, 231 Spencer Landing offers parking.
Does 231 Spencer Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Spencer Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Spencer Landing have a pool?
Yes, 231 Spencer Landing has a pool.
Does 231 Spencer Landing have accessible units?
No, 231 Spencer Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Spencer Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Spencer Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Spencer Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Spencer Landing does not have units with air conditioning.

