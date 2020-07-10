231 Spencer Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with pool located close to 225 Hwy, schools, restaurants and shopping. Plenty of space for entertainment with double living areas, game room up stairs, and spacious master with double closets. completely updated and fully furnished for traveling tenants including appliances fridge, washer and dryer. Home has 4 large bdrms & 2.5 baths. All bedrooms up, Expansive family room & open concept, kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry space, kitchen island & walk-in pantry. Large backyard with pool and no back neighbors & extended patio. Pets are allowed case by case. Schedule your showing today!